Cricut debuts Joy 2, Explore 5 cutting bundles in ANZ

Cricut has unveiled two new smart cutting machines for the consumer craft market in Australia and New Zealand, alongside updated hardware and changes to its Design Space software platform.

The new models are the Cricut Joy 2 and Cricut Explore 5. Both will be sold as Essential Bundles, which include tools, accessories and consumable materials.

In Australia, the machines will be sold through Spotlight, Officeworks, Harvey Norman and BIG W, depending on the model. In New Zealand, Spotlight and Harvey Norman will stock the range, with channel exclusivity for the Joy 2.

Joy 2 update

The Cricut Joy 2 is a compact cutting machine in a two-toned blue finish, aimed at smaller projects such as custom cards, labels and simple decals.

It adds a Print Then Cut sensor designed to recognise and cut around images printed on an inkjet printer, bringing full-colour stickers to the Joy line for the first time.

Joy 2 can cut more than 75 materials, including vinyl, iron-on, cardstock and printable materials. It can also write, draw, foil and score with compatible pens, markers and the scoring tool.

The device weighs 1.2kg and can make projects up to 10.6cm x 29.7cm on a machine mat, or up to 1.2m long when used with Smart Materials.

Explore 5 refresh

The Cricut Explore 5 is the newest model in the Explore range. It comes in a neutral taupe finish and uses a 12-inch cutting format.

Explore 5 has a new compact design that is 30% smaller and lighter than the previous Explore model. It is positioned for projects including vinyl decals, custom clothing, full-colour stickers, cards, wedding and party décor, and magnets.

Like the Joy 2, it includes a Print Then Cut sensor for cutting around inkjet-printed images. It can cut more than 100 materials, including thicker materials for magnets, although a deep cutting tool is sold separately.

Explore 5 is compatible with six tools and includes a snap-in pen loading system for writing and drawing, along with a streamlined interface.

It can make projects up to 30.5cm x 30.5cm on a machine mat, or up to 3.6m long when used with Smart Materials.

Software changes

Alongside the hardware releases, Cricut is rolling out updates to Design Space. The changes include a reworked guided experience with step-by-step prompts for different project types.

Design Space now includes "Guided Flows" designed to identify what a user wants to make. The flows show only the options needed at each stage and specify required materials, blanks and tools.

The software also automatically sizes the Canvas based on the selected project type. A Project Preview feature shows designs on a selected blank, such as a T-shirt, mug or phone case.

Cricut has also introduced Create AI within Design Space. The feature is available only to paid subscribers and generates "custom, cut-ready, single-layer AI designs".

Bundles and materials

Both products will be sold as Essential Bundles. The Joy 2 Essential Bundle includes enough materials for up to 35 projects, based on an average 4in x 6in size. It includes cardstock, Smart Vinyl, transfer tape, Smart Iron-On, insert card sets and printable vinyl sheets, plus a cutting tool, scoring tool, mats and hand tools.

The Explore 5 Essential Bundle includes materials for up to 65 projects, using the same calculation. It adds wider Smart Vinyl and transfer tape, plus mats and a trimmer suited to the 12-inch cutting format.

Pricing and retail

In Australia, the Cricut Joy 2 Essential Bundle has an RRP of AUD $249 and will be sold through Spotlight, Officeworks and BIG W. In New Zealand, it has an RRP of NZD $349 and will be a Spotlight exclusive.

The Cricut Explore 5 Essential Bundle has an Australian RRP of AUD $449 and will be stocked by Spotlight, Harvey Norman and Officeworks. In New Zealand, it has an RRP of NZD $599 and will be available from Spotlight and Harvey Norman.

Ashish Arora, CEO of Cricut, said the launch focuses on ease of use and affordability.

"Our users have consistently told us they want products that are easier to use and more affordable. We listened and simplified the entire experience end-to-end," said Ashish Arora, CEO at Cricut. "From the moment they open the box, everything required to be successful is included. We guide them through a reimagined onboarding and design experience with intuitive, guided flows that take the guesswork out of making and make it easier than ever to go from idea to finished project with confidence."

The new machines will be sold in Australia and New Zealand through the listed retailers as Cricut expands its latest generation of cutting machines across both markets.