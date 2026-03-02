Explainer: The digital shock that ended Sanity's reign

Sanity's contraction from a dominant national music chain to a smaller regional retailer reflects the shift from physical media to digital distribution, along with high fixed costs and a changing retail market.

For decades, the brand was a familiar presence in Australian shopping centres, selling CDs, DVDs and games through a network that at one point exceeded 400 stores. Its decline through the 2010s followed the mass adoption of downloads and streaming, which reduced demand for owning music and video in physical formats.

Early expansion

Sanity began in 1980 when Brett Blundy opened the first store in Melbourne. It started by selling discount vinyl records, targeting younger shoppers with a broad range at lower prices.

The chain expanded quickly through the 1980s and 1990s, riding the growth of suburban shopping centres and the surge in CD sales. By the early 2000s, it had more than 400 outlets across Australia and operated stores in New Zealand.

Promotional pricing became a hallmark. Sanity built a strong presence in regional towns, where specialist entertainment retail options were limited. Stores stocked new chart releases and deep back catalogues, later adding DVDs and console games. Before broadband became widespread, physical media remained the default for most consumers.

Retail model

By the mid-2000s, Sanity was among Australia's largest specialist entertainment retailers. Many locations were small, built around high-volume sales and tight cost control. High-traffic shopping centres supported frequent browsing and impulse purchases.

At its peak, the chain employed thousands and competed directly with HMV and JB Hi-Fi. It also faced growing pressure from department stores and supermarkets, which began stocking popular CDs and discounting them aggressively.

Music retail operated on thin margins, with profitability dependent on favourable supplier terms and fast stock turnover. DVDs drove a second growth phase in the early 2000s as film releases and box sets became consistent mainstream sellers.

Digital shift

The model began to weaken in the late 2000s as digital music downloads gained momentum. Apple's iTunes Store changed buying habits by offering instant access to individual tracks online, often at prices below full physical albums.

Streaming reshaped the market more deeply. Services such as Spotify and Apple Music reduced the need to buy and store physical collections, with subscriptions replacing ownership for many consumers.

DVD sales fell on a similar curve as video streaming expanded. Game distribution also shifted toward online console marketplaces, reducing demand for boxed titles.

Sanity's large network of small stores became harder to sustain as sales softened. Rent and other fixed costs remained, while shopping-centre foot traffic declined as online retail grew. With the business still heavily reliant on physical formats, there was limited scope to offset the structural decline in its core categories.

Financial pressure

The retail environment tightened after the global financial crisis. Consumer spending weakened, and landlords were less flexible on lease terms. Cost-cutting and store closures became more common across the sector, and entertainment retail was among the most exposed to digital substitution.

Sanity reduced store numbers and cut operating costs as demand fell. It also broadened its range to include pop culture merchandise and games. These moves slowed the decline, but they did not restore the economics of a national chain built around physical media.

Ownership changes and restructuring added complexity. Sanity sat within Retail Adventures, a group controlled by Blundy, which entered voluntary administration in 2012. Sanity was separated from other brands and restructured under ownership arrangements linked to Blundy's investment vehicle.

The brand avoided an immediate collapse, but the store network kept shrinking. By the mid-2010s, outlet numbers were well below their earlier peak.

Competitive landscape

Competition shifted as JB Hi-Fi strengthened its position in entertainment retail while expanding into consumer electronics and appliances. That broader merchandise mix supported foot traffic and provided a buffer against falling music and video sales.

International online marketplaces also expanded in Australia, offering competitive pricing and home delivery. Consumers grew more comfortable streaming and downloading than visiting stores to browse shelves.

Sanity remained closely tied to physical formats and struggled to match the scale and reach of digital-first competitors. Selling low-cost CDs online brought its own challenge, with shipping and handling eroding already narrow margins.

Regional stores were often among the few specialist entertainment outlets in their communities. Those markets sustained parts of the chain longer than metropolitan shopping centres, but they could not support the former national footprint.

Smaller footprint

By the late 2010s, Sanity's network had fallen to fewer than 100 stores. The focus shifted to locations that remained profitable-often in regional centres-alongside a narrower range that included vinyl records and collectables.

Vinyl's revival created demand among enthusiasts, but volumes remained far below the CD era. Sanity simplified operations and reduced staffing as it moved away from a model with multiple stores in the same metropolitan mall networks.

In 2021, Blundy reacquired full ownership of Sanity. The strategy centred on a smaller chain with a greater emphasis on pop culture merchandise, gaming accessories and gift items. The business continued to operate an online store alongside selected physical locations, positioning the brand as a reduced but ongoing presence in Australia's retail landscape.