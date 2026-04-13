Fanta & Xbox launch limited-edition drinks in New Zealand

Fanta and Xbox have launched a limited-edition drinks collection in New Zealand to mark 25 years of Xbox gaming in the market.

The range features Fanta packaging tied to characters from Call of Duty, Halo, Forza and Diablo IV, and is now on sale in stores nationwide. Formats include 1.5L and 600mL bottles, 440mL cans, and 330mL cans sold in six-packs.

The launch also includes a consumer promotion. Buyers can enter prize draws by scanning a QR code on the packaging or entering a code online after signing up or logging in.

Prizes include Xbox handheld devices, consoles, controllers, gift cards and in-game rewards. The promotion links a mass-market soft drink brand with established video game series that have broad recognition among console players.

Brand link-up

The campaign centres on Xbox franchises that have ranked among the platform's best-known titles over the past 25 years. By putting game characters on-pack, the brands aim to turn supermarket and convenience shelves into another touchpoint for players.

The approach reflects a familiar consumer marketing strategy: using limited-run packaging and prize mechanics to attract attention in a crowded retail environment. For Xbox, the partnership also provides another route into mainstream consumer spaces beyond game stores and digital storefronts.

For Coca-Cola's local operation, the launch puts Fanta at the centre of a gaming-themed promotion in a market where brand tie-ins have become increasingly common. It also refreshes packaging across multiple pack sizes while linking the range to entertainment brands with long-running fan bases.

Martyn Ferguson, Senior Director - Marketing, Coca-Cola South Pacific, said the collaboration was designed to connect with local players through well-known game properties.

"This partnership with Xbox celebrates how much these games and characters have had an impact on Kiwi gamers over the last 25 years. Gaming is all about shared fun and excitement, and we wanted to add another layer of delicious Fanta fun into that world. New Zealanders can now enjoy their favourite games and characters in a new way, with a limited-edition collection of cans designed to be just as legendary as the characters they play," Ferguson said.

Retail push

The collection arrives as brand owners continue to look for ways to stand out on shelf without relying only on price. Special-edition packaging has become one of the simpler tools available to consumer goods groups, especially when paired with competitions that can be accessed directly by smartphone.

For Xbox, the arrangement extends the visibility of its gaming brands into everyday retail channels. Characters from Call of Duty, Halo, Forza and Diablo IV each appeal to distinct audiences, but together they represent a broad cross-section of the Xbox catalogue, spanning action, racing and role-playing genres.

That breadth may help the promotion appeal to different age groups and playing habits, from long-time Xbox users familiar with older franchises to newer players drawn in by current titles and digital rewards. The campaign also leans on collectability, a common feature of limited-edition packaging runs.

Marcos Waltenberg, GM Xbox Partnerships, described the campaign as a meeting of two consumer brands seeking to reach audiences in shared spaces.