Foreign investors buying property NZ target luxury homes above $5 million

Interest in foreign investors buying property in NZ is rising as wealthy international buyers explore opportunities in the country's luxury housing market.

Industry analysts say policy changes linked to New Zealand's Active Investor Plus visa are drawing renewed global attention to high-value residential property, particularly homes valued above $5 million.

From 6 March, Active Investor Plus investors who have secured New Zealand residence are eligible to obtain Overseas Investment Office consent to buy or build residential property valued above NZD $5 million.

The rule change has effectively opened the door for a new group of international buyers seeking luxury homes in New Zealand above $5 million, a segment of the market where supply remains relatively limited.

Overseas Searches Highlight Demand from Foreign Investors

New data from realestate.co.nz shows more than 36,000 overseas-based searches for homes priced above $5 million were recorded over the past year.

Approximately 42 percent of those searches targeted properties priced above the visa threshold, indicating that many international buyers are seeking homes well above the minimum level required under the investment framework.

Many of these listings can be explored through luxury homes in New Zealand above $5 million, which represent the segment of the housing market most relevant to foreign investors entering the country through the Active Investor Plus visa pathway.

To date there have already been 573 applicants from 33 countries under the programme.

Sarah Wood, CEO of realestate.co.nz, says the data reflects a relatively small but extremely high-value segment of the housing market.

"Foreign buyers searching for homes above $5 million represent less than one percent of total activity on the platform, but the capital involved in each transaction is significant."

"In markets like this, relatively small changes in qualified demand can have an outsized impact on pricing because the number of available properties is limited."

Limited Supply of Luxury Homes for International Buyers

While international interest continues to grow, the supply of ultra-premium housing remains constrained.

The realestate.co.nz platform currently lists 616 homes nationwide valued above $5 million, however only 142 properties sit in the $10 million-plus bracket.

Around 100 of those listings are located in Auckland, highlighting the concentration of high-value property in the country's largest city.

Wood says the limited supply reflects a housing segment that takes time to develop.

"Listing volumes in the $5 million-plus bracket have largely tracked seasonal trends, with no material increase following the visa announcement."

"That suggests the pipeline of ultra-luxury housing remains structurally constrained rather than responsive to short-term policy changes."

Auckland Luxury Property Market Leads International Demand

Luxury property specialist Sarah Liu of Bayleys Real Estate says the Auckland luxury property market continues to attract strong interest from overseas buyers.

"The Eastern Bays, including parts of Orakei, St Heliers, Mission Bay, Kohimarama and Glendowie, attract strong international interest because of their waterfront positioning, views and proximity to private schools."

"Remuera, particularly within the Double Grammar Zone, and Herne Bay also remain consistently sought after by both domestic and offshore buyers."

She says waterfront homes and elevated properties with expansive harbour views remain particularly scarce.

Queenstown Luxury Property Market Attracting Global Lifestyle Buyers

Outside Auckland, Liu says the Queenstown luxury property market is also drawing strong interest from overseas investors seeking lifestyle-oriented properties.

"We are seeing continued enquiry for premium countryside estates as well as homes in Queenstown and Waiheke Island."

"These locations combine natural beauty, international recognition and lifestyle appeal, which makes them attractive to global buyers."

For many investors, the appeal lies in securing a residence in a politically stable country with strong long-term lifestyle value.

Ultra-Wealthy Buyers Often Target $20 Million Properties

Liu says many international buyers entering the market operate well above the $5 million threshold.

"We have qualified clients who will only look at properties above $20 million and they are not cross-shopping in the $5 million to $10 million bracket."

"A buyer at that level is typically focused on exclusivity, architectural significance and global comparability rather than local pricing benchmarks."

Properties sought by these buyers often include panoramic water views, gated privacy, extensive garaging, wine cellars and integrated wellness facilities.

International Investment Could Drive Luxury Housing Development

Wood says growing interest from foreign investors buying property in NZ could have significant implications for high-end housing development.

"Each home in the $20 million-plus category represents a substantial capital project."

"Delivering even five to ten additional residences that genuinely meet international ultra-luxury standards could equate to well over $100 million in residential development."

As global interest increases, realestate.co.nz says it is expanding tools to help vendors connect with overseas buyers through realestate.co.nz, which hosts the largest national selection of premium residential listings.

Wood says the trend is already visible in international traffic patterns.

"North Americans account for around one in every three Golden visa applicants and US-based traffic to realestate.co.nz rose 56 percent year-on-year in January, with growth concentrated in higher-income states including North Carolina, Oregon and Texas."

As foreign investors buying property in NZ continue to explore opportunities in the luxury segment, the availability of homes above $5 million is likely to play a major role in shaping the future of New Zealand's high-end housing market.