Hyperkin & ModRetro unveil M64 Captain controllers

Hyperkin has teamed up with ModRetro to release colour-matched versions of its Captain Premium Controller for the M64 console. The collaboration adds four colours aligned with ModRetro's upcoming 64-bit system.

The new controllers will be available in Green, Clear, Purple and Red, matching the M64's own colour options. They are compatible with the console and include an extension port for memory cards and rumble accessories.

The product is based on Hyperkin's existing Captain Premium Controller line for players of Nintendo 64-era games. The updated version also includes a 3-metre cable, a design choice intended to suit living-room play setups where the console may sit some distance from the display.

Retro link-up

The announcement brings together two companies focused on retro-inspired gaming hardware. Hyperkin is known for accessories and consoles designed for older game formats, while ModRetro is preparing to launch the M64 as its own take on the 64-bit console era.

According to the companies, the M64 is an updated interpretation of classic 64-bit gaming hardware. The matching controller is intended to give buyers a coordinated accessory option at launch, rather than leaving them to mix colours later with third-party alternatives.

For Hyperkin, the move extends its controller range with a platform-specific variant tied to a single new console. Alongside the four M64-inspired versions, the Captain Premium Controller will remain available in its current colours, including Amethyst Purple, Lime Green, Gray, Rival Purple, Hero Brown, Hero Green, Turquoise and Black.

Pricing has not been disclosed. The M64-themed controller range is due to launch this year.

Product details

The new controller keeps the core layout and features of the Captain Premium design. It is built for regular use and retains support for accessories through the rear extension port, mirroring a key feature of original 64-bit console controllers.

That support may matter for players seeking compatibility with older styles of play, particularly for titles that relied on save peripherals or vibration accessories. By maintaining that function, Hyperkin appears to be positioning the controller as an option for players who want a more familiar setup for M64 software.

The emphasis on colour matching also suggests both companies see presentation as part of the appeal. Hardware makers in the retro market have increasingly used translucent plastics and bright case colours to evoke the look of the late 1990s, when console manufacturers regularly released systems and accessories in multiple finishes.

Company comment

Slade Dude Suzuki, Hyperkin's lead product developer, commented on the partnership and the design fit with ModRetro's hardware.

"As lovers of retro gaming ourselves, we're excited to announce our collaboration with ModRetro. We think that the updated Captain Premium Controller is the perfect match for their groundbreaking new M64 console. We've had such great community feedback about the Captain Controller, and being able to link it up with something as fresh and exciting as the M64 is a real dream for our team at Hyperkin," Suzuki said.

The launch also gives ModRetro an established accessory partner as it prepares to bring the M64 to market. While the company is newer to console hardware than Hyperkin is to accessories, a colour-coordinated controller range may help strengthen the M64's identity as a standalone platform rather than a one-off nostalgia product.

ModRetro was founded by Palmer Luckey and is now led by Torin Herndon in Southern California. Hyperkin, founded in Los Angeles in 2006, has built its business around gaming hardware and accessories spanning multiple generations of consoles.

The addition of four M64-specific finishes expands the Captain Premium line's colour range as hardware companies continue looking for ways to serve players interested in revived formats and retro-styled systems.