Logitech launches first foldable mouse for mobile workers

Logitech has launched the Mobi Fold and Mobi Fold for Business, its first foldable mouse.

The launch targets mobile workers who often rely on laptop trackpads when working away from a desk. Logitech's research found that 72% of professionals own a mouse, but only 26% use one in public places.

Mobi Fold uses a folding design that transforms it from a pocket-sized device into a mouse for everyday use. It switches on automatically when opened and turns off when folded shut.

Logitech says the mouse reduces muscle strain by 22% compared with a laptop trackpad. It also includes adaptive touch scrolling and two customisable buttons that users can configure through the Logi Options+ app.

The product connects to up to three devices over Bluetooth and works with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Android, iPadOS and Linux. The business version also ships with a Logi Bolt receiver.

Designed for shared spaces such as cafes, airport lounges and hotel lobbies, the mouse features quiet-click operation to make it less disruptive in public settings.

Joseph Mingori, Vice President and General Manager at Logitech, said the company was addressing a long-standing inconvenience for travelling professionals.

"For a long time, people have left their mice behind simply because they were a hassle to carry around, not because they didn't want to use one," said Joseph Mingori, Vice President and General Manager at Logitech. "With Mobi Fold, we have engineered a frictionless transition between the dedicated desk and working on the move. By delivering a comfortable, productive experience that collapses to nearly half its size-and reduces muscle strain by 22% compared to a laptop trackpad-we ensure a professional setup is a constant, not a compromise."

Design and battery

The mouse is available worldwide in Graphite, with Lilac and Off White offered in selected markets. Logitech says the hinge has been tested for 15 years of daily use, while the exterior features a dust-resistant silicone sleeve and a drop-tested build.

Battery performance is aimed at intermittent mobile use rather than constant desk use. A one-minute charge provides 22 hours of use, while a full charge lasts up to 30 days, according to Logitech.

Logitech also says the device includes an on-device AI model designed to prevent accidental clicks when folding it closed. For Android users with compatible devices, the mouse is also Fast Pair certified.

Business variant

Mobi Fold for Business is aimed at company deployments and IT-managed environments. In addition to the Logi Bolt USB-C receiver, it includes support for Sync monitoring and a two-year hardware warranty.

The launch extends Logitech's mobile accessory range into a category that combines portability with a more conventional mouse experience. The device is aimed at workers who regularly switch between office desks, homes and public locations.

Sustainability details

Logitech says Mobi Fold includes certified post-consumer recycled plastic, reaching up to 36% in Graphite models. The magnets contain 100% post-consumer recycled rare earth metal, while the packaging uses FSC-certified paper.

In Australia, Mobi Fold is priced at AUD $129.95, while in New Zealand its RRP is at $159.95 NZD.

The business model is available through Logitech's authorised business-to-business channels.