Outdoor Outlook app brings tailored weather adventures to NZ

Outdoor Outlook, a new outdoor activity planning app from Melbourne-based independent developer Brad Whatman, has launched in New Zealand with personalised recommendations based on local weather forecasts.

The app uses a proprietary recommendation engine. It matches hyperlocal forecast data against user-set comfort levels for wind, rain and temperature. It then presents a colour-coded rating for each planned activity: Green for good, Orange for possible, and Red for poor conditions.

Outdoor Outlook runs on iOS and Android. It uses Apple WeatherKit for forecast data and GPS-specific forecasts.

"I wanted to build something that aligns to people's unique preferences when interacting with the outdoors," said Brad Whatman, Independent Developer, Outdoor Outlook.

Activity profiles

Outdoor Outlook centres on activity planning rather than general weather viewing. Users create profiles for activities such as tramping, cycling, running, golf, fishing, and more sailing. They can set temperature ranges, wind limits and rain thresholds for each activity.

The app monitors forecasts for the user's chosen locations. It sends alerts when conditions align with the selected preferences.

Whatman described the product as a response to variable weather patterns and time-consuming manual checks across multiple services. "Variable weather makes planning outdoor activities challenging. Outdoor Outlook removes the guesswork by telling users exactly when conditions match their personal thresholds," said Whatman.

Privacy approach

Outdoor Outlook uses an on-device model for profiles and preference data. The app stores user activity settings locally and does not use cloud storage for that information, according to Whatman. It also does not store location history, according to the product description. Location data is used for weather forecasts.

The app also includes calendar integration. Users can add an activity to their device calendar with weather details included in the event.

Solo build

Whatman built Outdoor Outlook independently over 14 months while working full-time as a technology consultant. He said the idea came from frustration with existing tools that required repeated manual checking.

"I love to go paddleboarding and I was waking up on Saturday mornings, checking three different weather sources, analysing hourly forecasts, and still feeling uncertain about whether conditions were right," said Whatman.

Whatman said he wanted an app that translated raw forecast data into a clear decision point for a specific activity. "I thought, 'Why isn't there an app that just tells me: Saturday at 7 AM is perfect for your specific preferences?' That became Outdoor Outlook," said Whatman.

The developer said input from New Zealand users shaped parts of the product. He pointed to language choices such as using "tramping" rather than "hiking".

Positioning and rivals

Outdoor Outlook positions itself as distinct from a traditional weather app. It focuses on recommendations tied to user-defined thresholds, rather than presenting the forecast as a standalone output.

"Weather apps tell you it'll be 18°C and sunny," said Whatman.

"Outdoor Outlook tells you what that means for YOUR specific activities. It's the difference between 'here's the weather' and 'here's when you should go outside'," said Whatman.

The approach reflects a broader shift in consumer apps towards decision tools that sit on top of established data sources. Weather itself has become widely accessible through built-in smartphone apps and third-party providers. Differentiation increasingly comes from personalisation, notifications, and the way apps structure choices.

Pricing model

Outdoor Outlook includes a free tier and a paid subscription. The free tier includes current conditions, a three-day forecast and one saved activity with personalisation. It also includes notifications and calendar integration.

A premium subscription costs NZD $1.99 per month or NZD $19.99 per year. It includes a seven-day forecast, unlimited activities, advanced notifications, multiple locations and a seven-day free trial.

"We wanted the free tier to be genuinely useful, not crippled to force upgrades," said Whatman.

"If you're primarily a runner, one saved activity is perfect. But multi-sport enthusiasts will appreciate the Premium unlimited activities," said Whatman.

Next markets

Whatman plans an Australia expansion in February 2026 and then other English-speaking markets. He also listed possible additions such as wind direction analysis for sailors, UV index integration and tide information for coastal activities.

"This is just the beginning," said Whatman.