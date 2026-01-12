Scapade predicts travel tech shift in remote work gear

Scapade has set out six predictions for travel technology and remote working in 2026, pointing to wider use of work-from-anywhere policies and growing demand for mobile work gear.

The Barcelona-based travel tech and accessories brand said it expects geographic flexibility to become a more common feature of corporate policy. It also forecast changes in the kinds of products remote workers carry, as well as stronger focus on privacy and wellbeing while travelling.

The comments come as businesses reassess where staff work and how they travel. The brand also linked its predictions to continued growth in digital nomadism and increased blending of business and leisure travel.

Work Patterns

Scapade Co-Founders Jacques Walger and James Siegl said remote working has moved beyond a niche trend. They described expectations for international mobility as part of mainstream employment arrangements.

"The work-from-anywhere economy will become mainstream," said Jacques Walger, Co-Founder, Scapade.

Scapade cited its own research on interest in working abroad. "According to our own research, 54% of workers globally say they'd consider working abroad if their employer allowed it," said Walger.

The company said employers will reflect that demand in internal policies and the software they use to manage work. "Therefore, in 2026, geographic flexibility is expected to become embedded into corporate benefit offerings, HR policies and enterprise tech stacks," said Walger.

Mobile Essentials

Walger and Siegl expect increased attention on equipment for mobile working. They described a product category that sits between consumer electronics and travel goods.

"Mobility tech becomes equally as essential as the laptop," said James Siegl, Co-Founder, Scapade.

The company said this shift will drive development of products aimed at day-to-day remote working needs on the move. "In 2026, a new category of "mobile office essentials" will emerge - sitting between traditional electronics and travel goods," said Siegl.

It listed a range of items it expects to see evolve quickly. "All-in-one powerbanks, portable batteries, modular organisation systems, universal adapters, privacy tools and trackable travel gear compatible with major platforms will see rapid innovation and become essential everyday gear for remote working professionals," said Siegl.

Bags And Security

Scapade expects backpacks to change as more travellers carry expensive devices. It said security and tracking will become a stronger focus.

"Backpacks to become modular, secure and smart," said Walger.

Walger said traditional designs will face pressure from new use cases. "As travellers continue to and increasingly carry valuable technology and accessories with them, traditional backpacks will need to be reinvented," said Walger.

He said manufacturers will adjust to remote work patterns. "Therefore, modular, trackable and security-focused backpacks will be specifically designed for remote working," said Walger.

Privacy And Focus

The company also highlighted demand for tools that reduce distraction and protect privacy in public work settings. It pointed to airports, cafes, and shared workspaces as common locations for remote work.

"The demand for noise-cancelling and privacy tools will grow," said Siegl.

Siegl linked that to a shift away from traditional offices for day-to-day tasks. "Cafes, airports and co-working spaces are becoming increasingly preferred alternatives to traditional offices," said Siegl.

He said this will affect what people carry. "As a result, noise-filtering accessories, privacy shields and focus-enhancing tools will become standard productivity equipment," said Siegl.

Hub Influence

Scapade expects certain destinations to influence trends in travel technology and accessories. It identified established remote work hubs as early signals for wider adoption.

"Remote work hubs to drive global gear trends," said Walger.

Walger said specific cities will shape demand and product development. "Global remote-work hubs - such as Lisbon, Bali, Mexico City - will act as incubators for travel tech trends, with innovations spreading worldwide as lighter, smarter and more balanced tools will become fundamental for modern, mobile living," said Walger.

Wellbeing Shift

The final prediction focused on wellbeing and lifestyle. The company expects travel products and services to place more emphasis on mental health and work-life boundaries during travel.

"Travel tech to shift towards wellbeing and lifestyle," said Siegl.

Siegl said efficiency will not remain the only design priority. "Beyond just efficiency, travel technology and accessories will increasingly prioritise mental wellbeing and support a healthier relationship between work, life and travel," said Siegl.