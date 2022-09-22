Hands-on review: Yubikey 5C NFC

Founded in 2007 and specialising in computer and network security, the Swedish company Yubico is now a leader in global authentication. After more than one decade of innovation, the brand provides several high-quality security products and services. Today, we look at their most famous range of products, the security key, in particular the Yubikey 5C NFC.

Overview

The Yubikey 5C NFC has a super slim shape and minimalist design that make it look very professional. The key is crush and water resistant, so you will not have to worry about the environment you use it in. We were impressed to see just how strong and sturdy it was.

The Yubico brand also gives you the option to buy key carry support additions and different colour packs to further personalise your device.

Adaptability

The Yubikey 5C NFC is a USB-C type, so it can fit with most professional and personal devices. The key can also be paired by tap-and-go for Android and IOS mobiles.

You can also put the 5C NFC at the top of your mobile and thanks to the tap-and-go technology, your device will automatically recognise the key and be ready for pairing. You can use it when you want and where you want, as the device won't require any battery or network connectivity

Using Yubikey 5C NFC can also be a significant help to your business operations. The device can be easily configured across computers, networks, and online applications.

Function

The Yubikey 5C NFC acts as a two-factor authentication support device that strengthens the security of your different accounts. This device really does act as a second barrier to keeping your accounts safe and secure.

Business features

One of the most interesting features from Yubico is the company’s multi-protocol support, which provides you with strong authentication and defends you against phishing attacks and account takeovers.

This multi-protocol support includes FIDO2, Yubico OTP, OATH HOTP, U2F, PIV, and Open PGP.

Thanks to the Yubikey, research has shown that password incidents have been reduced by 92%. The Swedish brand has also won the trust of companies like Google and Salesforce, who are all using Yubico’s security keys in their operations.

Personal features

You can use the Yubikey 5C NFC to protect your personal accounts like Gmail, Twitter, Skype, Outlook and more. The device gives you a strong resistance against digital attacks and protects your data.

If you are using the device on your phone, you can download the Yubico app on your smartphone and manage your login and password accounts on it as well.

Verdict

The Yubikey 5C NFC is the kind of device that you can really trust with your data security. Its price is very affordable, and it is very easy to use and set up.