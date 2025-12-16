Reolink unveils Boxing Day deals on 4K security kit

Reolink has announced an Australian Boxing Day sale with discounts of up to 48% on a range of home security products, as the brand targets households heading into the summer holiday period.

The sale runs from 24 to 30 December. Products are available through Reolink's website and Amazon.

The company is offering deals across wireless, wired and PoE cameras, as well as a video doorbell. Some discounts are exclusive to Reolink's own site.

Deepest discount

The headline deal is on the Go Ultra with Solar Panel. This product is available only via Reolink.com during the sale.

The Go Ultra bundle is discounted by 48%. The price falls from AUD $359.99 to AUD $187.99.

Go Ultra is a 4K security camera. It uses 4G LTE connectivity and runs without wires.

The camera uses a solar panel for power. It targets locations that lack fixed network coverage or mains electricity.

The device offers intelligent detection of people, vehicles and animals. It sends real-time notifications through the Reolink app.

It also includes night vision and two-way audio. Users can view footage and speak through the camera remotely.

Floodlight camera offer

Reolink is discounting its Elite Floodlight WiFi camera by 28%. The price drops from AUD $329.99 to AUD $237.99.

Elite Floodlight WiFi is a wired floodlight camera with 4K resolution and a 180-degree field of view. It is designed for external installation around the home.

The floodlight can reach up to 3,000 lumens of brightness. It includes a built-in 105 dB siren.

The siren can respond to motion from people, vehicles or animals. The lighting temperature can shift between warm 3000K and cool 6000K.

The device features AI Video Search powered by ReoNeura. Users can search for specific clips using natural language commands, such as "a man in a blue shirt".

Battery and pan-tilt model

The Altas PT Ultra camera is discounted by 30%. The price moves from AUD $359.99 to AUD $251.99.

Altas PT Ultra is a 4K battery-powered camera. It supports continuous recording.

The device offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 360-degree panoramic view. It includes ColourX technology for colour detail in various light conditions.

The camera can auto-track movement. It uses PIR-triggered pre-recording to capture moments before motion events.

Altas PT Ultra runs on a 20,000 mAh battery. It also supports optional solar charging.

Reolink states that a single charge can last up to eight days. Actual battery life can vary based on usage and conditions.

Video doorbell discount

The Video Doorbell Battery is discounted by 32%. The price falls from AUD $219.99 to AUD $149.99.

The doorbell has a wire-free design. Installation uses a battery rather than existing doorbell wiring.

The device offers a 1:1 aspect ratio view in 2K HD resolution. It displays a head-to-toe image of visitors in the Reolink app.

The doorbell uses smart detection for people, vehicles and packages. It sends alerts when it identifies an event.

Two-way audio lets users talk to visitors. Dual-band WiFi aims to maintain a stable connection for deliveries and guest arrivals.

Panoramic PoE camera

Duo 3 PoE is discounted by 33%. The price drops from AUD $309.99 to AUD $203.99.

Duo 3 PoE is a dual-lens camera with 16MP UHD resolution. It uses Power over Ethernet.

The camera delivers a 180-degree panoramic view at 16MP resolution. It targets wide outdoor areas where a single lens might leave blind spots.

It includes colour night vision for low-light environments. The device also has smart detection of people, vehicles and animals.

A motion track feature summarises movement paths in a single image. This feature allows users to see key motion events at a glance.

Holiday sales window

Reolink is running additional holiday promotions in Australia before and after the Boxing Day sale. These offers sit alongside the main Boxing Day campaign.

The company has limited-time holiday discounts in place until 23 December. It also plans New Year deals from 31 December to 4 January.

Reolink positions itself as a provider of smart security products for homes and businesses. It supplies video surveillance and monitoring solutions in multiple markets.