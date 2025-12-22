TV, Monitors, Projectors - What is the ultimate screen for your entertainment set up in 2026?

Home entertainment has never been better. From 8K TVs with a resolution so crisp that you might as well be on the movie set with them to projectors that make you feel like you're in a cinema, what a time to be alive it is. Most of us couldn't imagine the days of SD TV, let alone HD. We're technology snobs, and anything less than UHD has us turning our noses up.

And then there's everything else in between, such as Q-LED, nano-LED, and whatever else they're offering, with the next-gen said to be MicroLED and QD-OLED.

Even computer monitors are now available with up to 8K resolution.

With all that in mind, what's the best entertainment setup you can have for 2026? Read on to find out.

The Best TVs for 2026

TVs still win for anyone who wants a simple, reliable centerpiece without fuss. 2026 TVs might not be dramatic upgrades (if anyone remembers the jump in quality from SD to HD, you'll know what we mean, but there might be better models that you can go for.

OLED is the go-to for people who care about deep blacks and depth that makes the sharp editing on darker scenes look immersive instead of muddy. QD-OLED, however, has pushed brightness so much that daytime viewing finally looks as good as the cinematic pitch-black window at night. Or even for nighttime viewing, it's simply incredible.

Mini-LED is more of a value favorite - bright, durable, and great HDR without the OLED price tag. They're great for people who want all-purpose watching without overthinking the tech.

With all that in mind, we'd recommend the following models:

The Sony Bravia 8

LG C5 (best for gaming)

TCL C6KS (best for budget)

Samsung S95F (best for OLED 4K definition)

The Best Monitors for 2026

Monitors were strictly for workstations and gamers. Now, they're becoming crossover screens.

They're desk setups that also double as casual viewing stations. Ultra-wide and curved displays are the dominant format in 2026, not because people suddenly fell in love with wider spreadsheets but because streaming, editing, gaming, and multitasking finally feel equal on one screen.

OLED monitors are now stable enough to worry about burn-in every 30 minutes. And refresh rates that used to matter only to esports players now make scrolling, editing, and watching. Switching inputs also feels smoother. Considering the technology is also now at 8K for monitors, you might as well use them for everything.

The appeal is simple. A monitor can be your workday, your late-night film screen, and your gaming session. That said, PCs are still dominant for gaming, but they're also great for general entertainment.

There are some excellent monitor options going into 2026, but the top we'd recommend are:

Asus ROG Strix XG27ACS (gaming)

Dell S3221QS (4K entertainment)

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (OLED viewing technology)

AOC Gaming CU34G2XPD (8K technology)

The Best Projectors for 2026

Projectors have evolved more than any other category.

The 2026 models don't need blackout curtains, a 15-foot throw, or a living room shaped like a cinema. Ultra-short-throw projectors fit against the wall and give you a screen bigger than any TV you can reasonably wheel through a doorway.

4K projectors now look genuinely like 4K, not like someone lightly sharpened a 1080p frame. And if you hate cables, most high-end projectors in 2026 include built-in streaming anyway.

A projector is for the person who wants the room to transform. Imagine the cozy cinema vibes at this time of the year. Some of the top models to give you the best viewing experience in 2026 include:

Epson Home Cinema 5050UB (incredible resolution)

JVC DLA-NZ800 (4K designed for home cinemas but can be used in a standard living room)

Leica Cine 1 (best ultra short-throw projector)

The "ultimate" screen isn't the brightest or biggest or newest. It's the one you actually use every day, without regret, without tweaking menus, and without Googling how to stop motion smoothing ever again.