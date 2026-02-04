Prism Sound selects Amber Technology for ANZ growth

Prism Sound has appointed Amber Technology as its distribution partner for Australia and New Zealand, extending the UK audio manufacturer's local sales and support footprint in the two markets.

The agreement makes Amber Technology the official channel for the full Prism Sound product range across Australia and New Zealand. Amber Technology said it will handle sales, technical support and customer service in both countries.

Prism Sound makes professional audio converters and interfaces. Its products are used in studio recording, broadcast and archival settings.

Amber Technology operates across professional audio, broadcast and technical projects. The company said it has increased its focus and investment in professional audio in recent periods.

Distribution scope

Under the arrangement, Amber Technology will represent Prism Sound across studio, education and post-production customers, alongside its existing broadcast and infrastructure work. The companies also pointed to large-format system design and broadcast projects as areas of overlap.

Prism Sound highlighted its focus on accuracy, reliability and product support when describing the choice of distribution partner. The company said it looked for partners with experience in long-term support requirements.

Mark Evans, International Sales Director, Prism Sound, linked the appointment to broader regional activity.

"We're thrilled to be working with Amber Technology, a highly respected company with an outstanding reputation across the professional audio, broadcast, infrastructure, and education markets. Its depth of expertise, nationwide coverage, and strong technical culture makes it an excellent partner for Prism Sound as we continue to support and grow our presence across Australia and New Zealand," said Mark Evans, International Sales Director, Prism Sound.

Product focus

The companies referenced Prism Sound's DREAM ADA-128 as a product that fits Amber Technology's broadcast and large-format system design work. Prism Sound positions the unit as a flagship converter aimed at installations that require scale and long-term operation.

Amber Technology said the partnership also covers Prism Sound converters used in other professional audio environments. These include studios, education settings and post-production facilities.

Peter Amos, Managing Director at Amber Technology, described Prism Sound's market standing and the focus areas Amber Technology expects to address under the arrangement.

"We are proud to partner with Prism Sound, a brand that is globally respected for its uncompromising approach to accuracy, reliability, and long-term performance. Our team brings deep experience in broadcast and major infrastructure projects, and we see a strong alignment between Prism Sound's values and our continued investment in professional audio. From large-scale deployments to expanding engagement across studios, education, and post-production, this partnership represents an exciting opportunity to deliver world-class conversion solutions to the Australian market," said Peter Amos, Managing Director at Amber Technology.

Local support

Amber Technology said customers will access local consultation and after-sales support for Prism Sound products. The distributor also said the arrangement shortens the path for customers to reach Prism Sound product information and expertise within the region.

Amber Technology was founded in 1987. It distributes equipment across professional broadcast, film, recording, live production, musical instruments and installation markets, as well as specialist hi-fi and home entertainment.

Prism Sound said it has more than 35 years of digital audio design experience. The company supplies converters and interfaces used in professional production and preservation workflows.

Amber Technology will begin representing the full Prism Sound range across Australia and New Zealand as the companies move to align sales and technical support in the region.